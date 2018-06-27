New Philips Classic Car Lighting Catalog Covers 72 Antique And Classic Makes



Lumileds has released its new 300-page Philips Automotive Classic Car Lighting Catalog, offering a full range of replacement lighting for domestic and import cars, SUVs, light trucks and vans from 1958-’99. Classic car collectors and enthusiasts can use the catalog to discover the latest offering in Philips upgrade headlight bulbs, Philips Ultinon LEDs for interior and exterior applications, as well as a full complement of direct replacement halogen and incandescent bulbs. The catalog is presented in trilingual format.

According to Jeff Burdzinski, Lumileds Product applications manager, ASE Certified Master Technician, “We have significantly expanded our domestic and import coverage for classic vehicles with the addition of 40 new pages of listings. We now offer a broader range of lighting solutions to fit our customers’ needs, including many previously hard-to-find part numbers. The Philips Ultinon LED line of interior and exterior vehicle lighting gives classic car enthusiasts incredible style and performance and the Philips upgrade headlight bulb options ensure that drivers can improve their vision and safety.”

The new catalog includes light bulb replacements for Acura, Alfa Romeo, AM General, American Motors, Asuna, Audi, Austin, Austin Healy, Avanti, Bentley, Bertone, BMW, Bricklin, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Citroen, Daewoo, Delorean, Dodge, Eagle, Edsel, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Geo, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, International, Isuzu, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lada, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mercury, Merkur, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Oldsmobile, Opel, Peugeot, Plymouth, Pontiac, Porsche, Renault, Rolls Royce, Rover, Saab, Saturn, Simca, Sterling, Studebaker, Subaru, Sunbeam, Suzuki, Toyota, Triumph, Volkswagen, Volvo and Yugo.

In addition to a European/Japanese Interchange listing and a LED bulb interchange guide, the new catalog includes import and domestic listings for the Mexican car park, motorcycles and snowmobiles, as well as heavy-duty trucks.

To find out more: philips.com/automotive or call 1-800-257-6054.