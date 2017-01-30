News
New Omnicraft Brand To Sell Parts For All Vehicle Brands At Ford Dealerships

From Brake & Front End

Ford dealers now have access to a complete family of parts to sell and to service all makes of vehicles as the Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD) launches its new Omnicraft brand.

“Omnicraft is a significant benefit to any vehicle owner who needs parts or to have their vehicle serviced,” said Frederiek Toney, president, Global Ford Customer Service Division. “Now, owners of non-Ford vehicles have access to quality parts at a competitive price, backed by Ford and installed by Ford’s world-class certified technicians.”

For launch, Ford focused on developing the most commonly requested parts at a competitive price. Initial offerings include oil filters, brake pads and rotors, loaded struts, and starters and alternators.

“Today, 1,500 parts numbers are available with plans to eventually reach approximately 30 parts categories and 10,000 parts,” Toney said. “We targeted the most requested parts first to provide our dealers with a solid foundation of inventory.”

At launch, Omnicraft parts will be available at Ford and Lincoln dealerships and will roll out to other Ford Authorized Distributors throughout 2017.

 

