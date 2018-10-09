New Hooker BlackHeart, Flowtech Shorty Headers For Dodge Ram And Ford F-150

Holley/MSD announces the release of two new stainless steel shorty header designs – one for Dodge Rams and one for Ford F-150s. The Ram headers from Hooker BlackHeart are available in a natural finish, and the F-150 headers from Flowtech are offered in both a polished and natural finish.

BLACKHEART 2002-2008 DODGE RAM 1500 SHORTY HEADERS

Hooker BlackHeart 2002-2008 Dodge Ram 1500 Shorty Headers deliver max gains of 11.8 horsepower and 19.7 foot-pounds of torque. Designed specifically for 5.7L applications and manufactured from 16-gauge 1-5/8-inch stainless steel for strength and durability, they feature 100% hand-welded construction and extra-thick 3/8-inch flanges. They retain factory O2 sensors, optimized tube geometry for maximum clearance, and are bolt-on-ready with no modifications required.



FLOWTECH 2004-2008 FORD F-150 SHORTY HEADERS

Flowtech Shorty Headers for 4.6L 2004-2008 Ford F-150 trucks are made from 304 stainless steel and available in your choice of a natural or polished finish. They feature 1-5/8” primary tubes for maximum strength and durability, extra-thick 3/8” flanges for a leak-free seal, and all the gaskets and hardware for a fast, easy installation.

For complete product details for Hooker BlackHeart 2002-2008 Dodge Ram 1500 Shorty Headers, click here . For Flowtech 2004-2008 Ford F-150 Shorty Headers, click here for the polished finish and here for the natural finish.