New Heavy-Duty Cordless Circuit Tester From Monster

Quickly detect DC voltage on automobiles, trucks and motorcycles ranging from 3 to 24V DC without the need for a connection to ground using the new heavy-duty cordless circuit tester (MSTCHT504) from Monster.

It’s made with an audible beep and dual color LED lights that alert the user to DC voltage presence — red for power and green for ground on 6V, 12V and 24V systems. It is designed with a clear body to easily view the indicator lights so you know right away what’s hot and what’s not.

The stainless steel testing probe gives you a reliable reading every time and when not in use it has an attached tip protector, said the company. Built-in 3.6V lithium battery allows a 30-hour minimum run time. Its compact size can be used in tight access areas with no cord interference and store in your pocket with the convenient metal pocket clip.

MSTCHT504 – Heavy Duty Cordless Circuit Tester 3-24V DC

Bi-directional polarity testing: Power and Ground

Audible beep and dual color LED indicates red for power and green for ground on 6V, 12V and 24V systems

Test circuits without the need for a connection to ground

Built-in 3.6V lithium battery/30hr minimum

Computer safe

Compact size for use in tight access areas

For automotive, commercial vehicle and equipment repair.

Monster automotive tools and equipment are available exclusively through the mobile tool distribution channel.