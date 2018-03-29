New FRAM Website Focuses On User Experience



FRAM, a provider of filtration products, has announced the launch of the new Fram.com. Easy to navigate and responsive on mobile, the website’s enhanced design introduces a series of helpful features and offers a superior experience for new and returning visitors, according to the company.

“The new FRAM website was designed from start to finish with our customers in mind,” said Brian Kelley, brand manager. “The fresh site will serve as a content hub for our diverse consumer base of DIYers and professionals for years to come.”

One of the key features of the new website is the “Parts Search” tool that allows visitors to quickly locate compatible parts for their specific vehicles. FRAM has developed multiple interfaces that allow consumers to search parts in various ways using the basic “Part Search Wizard” or with “Part Search Advanced.” Visitors also can search by competitor part numbers.

In addition, customers can access a resource library complete with installation videos, technical documents and warranty support information.

Additional features of the mobile-friendly website include:

Consolidated online source for all FRAM product lines

A streamlined “Where to Buy” tool that filters by location to find the closest retailer including Walmart, AutoZone and Meijer. The site also offers direct access to online retailers including Amazon.com

Live Chat function for quick customer service

Browser Compatibility Matrix includes IE 10-11, MS Edge, Firefox, Safari and Chrome on the latest versions of iPad, iPhone and Android phones

Official resource for special offers

Experience the new website today at Fram.com.