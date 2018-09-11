New Dayco Websites Spearhead Global Identity

Engine products and drive systems supplier Dayco has completely redesigned its corporate and aftermarket websites. The company says this redesign more accurately reflects its position as a leading global manufacturer of original equipment (OE) and aftermarket components.

With digital interaction being a primary means of worldwide communication today, Dayco says these websites provide an ideal conduit to relay the large amount of information and expertise that Dayco holds for those who need it, when they need it.

Dayco says the new websites also provide the most effective way to portray its revised corporate branding, which graphically supports its global identity, values and culture via powerful imagery and a uniform style.

Alongside the ability to promote global recognition of the Dayco brand, the sites also deliver content and help the company provide an enhanced level of service to existing and future customers, the company says. To ensure this objective is met, the sites have been designed to reflect the growing demands of those using mobile devices and thereby utilize the latest technology to seamlessly integrate with whatever platform by which users choose to access them, including mobile, tablet, desktop, etc. In terms of content, the new sites highlight Dayco’s growing product portfolio and many technical innovations, the company says.

Dayco’s corporate site – www.dayco.com – highlights the company’s OE technology, design and manufacturing competencies and its global footprint, which extends to more than 40 locations in 21 countries, as well as its significance to both the light- and heavy-duty sectors of the automotive industry.

The aftermarket site – daycoaftermarket.com – focuses on providing technical information and support to Dayco’s customers and the technicians who install its quality OE components. This is done by incorporating videos and technical bulletins, as well as a comprehensive parts catalog. Among its many benefits, this resource features multiple search options to offer users the most convenient route to locate the correct replacement item.

To serve Dayco’s worldwide presence, these websites are available in the local languages for each of Dayco’s international manufacturing facilities. The corporate site is available in eight languages, reflecting its OE related facilities/main customers, whereas the aftermarket site can be accessed in 14 languages, reflecting the company’s multimarket aftermarket operations.