New Car Care Council Video Highlights Financial Benefits Of A Vehicle’s ‘Cinderella’ Era

The Car Care Council has introduced a new video that explains the advantages of holding on to your vehicle once you have reached the Cinderella Era, the time period after your car loan is paid off and your vehicle is still in good condition, only needing modest service and repairs.

“The financial benefits of keeping your vehicle long after you have paid it off are significant,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “By allocating the equivalent of just one car payment annually during the Cinderella Era and saving the rest, you can cover an entire year’s worth of basic maintenance and grow your nest egg.”

Produced in conjunction with AutoNetTV Media (ANTV), the new Car Care Council video explains why the smartest way to get a solid return on your vehicle investment is to keep your car after it is paid off and properly maintain it for optimum performance, dependability and safety. With routine auto care, you can expect at least 200,000 miles of safe performance from your vehicle.

The new Cinderella Era video can be viewed at youtu.be/7V4gv7NXvNk and also is available in the ANTV digital management system for use by repair shops to share with their customers. For more information or to sign up for AutoNetTV Media, visit AutoNetTV.com.

