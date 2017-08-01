News
ago

New A/C Service Unit From MAHLE Service Solutions Helps Aftermarket Shops Economically Service R1234yf Vehicles

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

The new ArcticPRO ACX1250 air conditioning (A/C) service unit by MAHLE Service Solutions economically services R1234yf vehicles.

R1234yf A/C refrigerant is designed to be environmentally friendly with the intent of reducing its impact on global warming.

The ArcticPRO ACX1250 provides a cost-effective, efficient and safe method for aftermarket shops to service R1234yf vehicles that will soon come off warranty, says the company.

“As the use of R1234yf continues to grow, automotive technicians will increasingly be asked to service vehicles with this new refrigerant,” explained Andreas Huber, general manager, MAHLE Service Solutions.

The ACX1250 is designed to increase technician productivity due to its fully automatic program to recover, vacuum, leak test and charge without command for ease of operation. An external refrigerant identifier minimizes costly refrigerant cross contamination risks. The ACX1250 is designed to recover more than 95% of automobile A/C system refrigerant.

The unit has numerous built-in safety features for the secure handling of R1234yf refrigerant. In addition, the unit comes with a 4.3” VGA resistive touch screen.

The ACX1250 meets stringent certification requirements including: SAE J2843, SAE J2099 and UL 1963.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions, visit servicesolutions.mahle.com.

