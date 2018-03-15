News
ago

New 4-in-1 Battery Tool From CanDo Diagnostics

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

New 4-in-1 Battery Tool From CanDo Diagnostics

Matco Tools Offers Powerful Code Reader

San Diego County Board Of Supervisors Proclaims 'Mitchell 1 Day' In Celebration Of 100th Anniversary

Mighty Announces Annual Spring Consumer Rebate Promotion

Mac Tools Introduces Advanced Digital Multimeter

Entitlement For Federated Auto Parts 400 At Richmond Raceway Extended Through 2022

Permatex Sponsors Top 10 'Follow A Dream' Race Team For 2018 NHRA Season

Bolt On Technology Now Integrates With Matco Tools' Maximus Scan Tool

Stant Increases Coverage Of SuperStat Thermostats

Snap-on Adds MODIS Edge To Diagnostic Calculator


The CanDo Diagnostics Batt R/T is a four-in-one Battery Tool for testing all 12V and 24V batteries, testing vehicle electrical systems (alternator/starter/ground), performing new battery replacement relearns, and reading and clearing OBD II emission-related trouble codes.

For battery relearns, the tool covers Porsche, BMW, MINI, VW, Volvo, AUDI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Toyota, Lexus and Mazda. Updates are free.

For more information, visit candointl.com.

Show Full Article