New 4-in-1 Battery Tool From CanDo Diagnostics



The CanDo Diagnostics Batt R/T is a four-in-one Battery Tool for testing all 12V and 24V batteries, testing vehicle electrical systems (alternator/starter/ground), performing new battery replacement relearns, and reading and clearing OBD II emission-related trouble codes.

For battery relearns, the tool covers Porsche, BMW, MINI, VW, Volvo, AUDI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford, Toyota, Lexus and Mazda. Updates are free.

For more information, visit candointl.com.