NASTF Session At AAPEX To Spotlight OEM Service Information For Technicians



The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) will kick off its Fall 2017 General Meeting at AAPEX on Wednesday, Nov. 1, with a presentation to emphasize the value of OEM technical information websites for technicians working outside franchised dealerships. AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and is held annually at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

The session, “The Most Underused OEM Service Info Resources,” will familiarize attendees with the 40 light vehicle and heavy duty OEMs that provide service information resources for access by technicians outside their franchise dealership. It will help independent technicians realize the full value of information provided on any one of the OEM technical information websites.

The meeting also will feature two additional sessions. During “TechForce Foundation is on the Road to GREAT Techs,” attendees will learn about a coordinated solution for the long-debated shortage of qualified technicians. This session will accelerate the industry on the road to recruiting young adults into the technician profession, developing them into great technicians and keeping them with a lifetime of opportunities.

The session, “Changes are Coming to the SAE J1962 DLC,” will discuss the simple 16-pin data link and what’s in store for the future. Since 1996, all new light vehicles in the American marketplace have connected to the outside world with this data port, but with progress of advanced vehicle technology, change is inevitable.

The meeting will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., PDT, Casanova 606, at the Sands Expo. It does not require registration, however, registration and industry credentials are required to attend AAPEX. For more information, visit: nastf.org/GeneralMeetings.

To register for AAPEX, visit attendee registration at aapexshow.com/news.