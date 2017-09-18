NAPA Offers EZ Oil Drain Valves



EZ Oil Drain Valve is now available at all participating NAPA stores nationwide.

The EZ Oil Drain Valve simply replaces the stock oil drain plug on any engine, making oil changes easier, cleaner and faster. Now you can drain oil with just a touch of a finger. Simply turn the lever to drain oil, and the lever securely locks when closed. No more worrying about stripped threads or frozen drain plugs.

For more information, visit EZoildrain.com. To find your nearest NAPA store, visit napaonline.com.