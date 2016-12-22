NAPA Offers EZ Oil Drain Valves Nationwide

EZ Oil Drain Valve has secured a national campaign with NAPA and is now available at all NAPA Stores nationwide. With more than 6,000 stores across the country, NAPA is one of the nation’s largest outlets for automotive replacement parts and accessories.

The EZ Oil Drain Valve replaces the stock oil drain plug on any vehicle, making oil changes easier, cleaner and faster, according to the company. Simply turn the lever to drain oil, and the lever securely locks when closed. No more worrying about stripped threads or frozen drain plugs. There also are no special tools required, making car maintenance easier, says the company.

The optional hose ends are available for easy connection with a hose, making the oil change easier.

For more information, visit EZoildrain.com. To find your nearest NAPA store, visit napaonline.com.