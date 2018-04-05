Mueller-Kueps Introduces Glow Plug Extraction Kit



The Mueller-Kueps Glow Plug Extraction Kit (600 300) is designed for the extraction of broken glow plug tips in the event of breakage or seizure inside the cylinder head. These would otherwise be nearly impossible to remove.

This set includes all the tools needed to safely remove the terminal part of the glow plug electrode without damaging the cylinder head. The tool is designed to make this a simple and quick task that saves users time by eliminating the need to dissemble the head, said the company.

In the end, this kit will save you time, money and a lot of frustration when broken glow plug tips come into the shop.

