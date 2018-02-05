Motovicity Launches ‘Scratch And Dent’ Savings Program

Motovicity Distribution, an automotive performance aftermarket distributor, says it is adding more savings through a newly implemented products imperfection initiative, “Scratch and Dent.”

“From time to time, every company has a little scratch and dent that happens to a few products. Instead of pitching it, we verify the part is still in working condition and offer it at an unparalleled discount,” said Pawel Tokarz, Motovicity’s sales manager. “By doing this, not only are we providing another way to offer deals to our customers but we’re being environmentally and economically responsible by eliminating waste and adding savings.”

With thousands of parts regularly leaving and entering its storage space, the company says its bound to come across some that have been mishandled or manufactured with a cosmetic flaw. Customers might not notice the imperfection that the company finds during inspection but Motovicity says customers will definitely notice money being saved. Since Motovicity is not a retailer, restocking is not an option, therefore “Scratch and Dent” is its way of taking care of mishaps and benefitting all parties involved.

The Motovicity’s Scratch and Dent program is entirely transparent with what is for final sale on its website. Customers will be able to see photos of the actual merchandise and read a thorough condition report of the exact product in the photo. On top of the strict due diligence put forth in verifying these parts, the company says the transparency of price reduction ensures that buyers not only know what they’ll be receiving but that there’s a significant price reduction that justifies the savings.