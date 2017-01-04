MotoSHOP Enhances Technology Tools To Help Shops Drive Efficiencies And Bottom-Line Performance



MotoSHOP Technology Tools, a product portfolio from Advance Auto Parts, recently introduced a series of enhancements to the tools and programs available for professional shop owners, service managers and technicians. The company’s portfolio of tools and programs, which includes MotoLOGIC Repair & Diagnostics, MotoREV Shop Marketing, MotoSKILL Shop Tech Training and MotoSHOP Shop Management System, each use advanced technologies to help shops increase efficiencies in repair and service offerings and better connect with their customers.

MotoLOGIC now provides unedited OE repair and diagnostic information for more than 98 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on the road today. The web-based platform features a new dynamic search function that allows technicians to find the repair information they need fast, with the search method they prefer most: by keyword, by vehicle systems menu or by following the OE table of contents. Through a partnership with MOTOR Information Systems, MotoLOGIC recently updated its labor information to MOTOR Information System’s Gen5 data – making MotoLOGIC the only repair and diagnostics resource with this latest information, according to the company. With the addition of OEM information for late-model Toyota, Nissan and Mitsubishi vehicles, MotoLOGIC now houses more than 30 million searchable articles of repair and diagnostic content.

MotoREV continues to provide personalized customer marketing and branding solutions, delivering quantifiable ROI to a shop’s marketing programs. New receipt email functionality allows a shop to immediately capture and integrate a customer’s service visit into both a shop database and the customer’s personal service profile. MOTOSHOP says early adopters of this new feature have reported customer email open rates exceeding 40 percent. New mobile website designs for shops using MotoREV also make connecting with consumers easier than ever, as tasks including appointment scheduling and reviewing coupons have been optimized for today’s mobile-first customer, according to the company.

MotoSKILL has expanded its training offerings in 2016, adding 18 new courses to its on-demand training program. Subscribers can access more than 150 courses to refine their skills and stay current on technical trends and expertise. New functionality allows a shop’s employees to view past course results and print certifications of completion, while shop owners and managers can view a dashboard of their team’s progress. MotoSKILL’s more than 500 hours of training content are available to subscribers on any device at any time in any location with internet access.

Launched in 2015, MotoSHOP Shop Management System helps shops automate their business and offers a streamlined solution for service writers to build a customer database, create quick estimates – including integrated labor and parts ordering – handle invoicing and more. MotoSHOP also offers tools that enhance the customer service experience, including educational videos to help explain the repair process. Recent MotoSHOP enhancements include a configurable parts pricing matrix and the ability to export to QuickBooks.

“We are committed to providing tools and services to shops to help drive efficiencies and grow their business,” said Jad Dunning, Advance vice president and general manager of MOTOSHOP. “The MOTOSHOP product portfolio offers flexible solutions to meet a shop’s needs for reliable repair information, quality training content, marketing expertise and overall shop management.”

For more information on products from MOTOSHOP Technology Tools, visit motoshop.com.