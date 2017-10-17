MotorVac Cool Smoke HP Detects Turbo And Exhaust Leaks

The MotorVac Cool Smoke HP (#500-0150) delivers dense visible smoke and an OEM-approved UV dye at any pressure from 3 to 60 psi to reliably detect turbo and exhaust leaks in gasoline or diesel engines. According to the company, the unique digital technology maintains the thickest possible smoke density at any pressure (verses analog machines) and the contaminant-free UV dye highlights the exact spot of the leak while wiping away with a simple shop rag.

“The ability to leak test everything from consumer vehicles to heavy-duty trucks makes the Cool Smoke HP the perfect tool for any repair shop or fleet garage,” said George Inacio, MotorVac product manager at CPS Automotive. “Our specially designed digital technology overcomes the thin smoke problem that plagues analogy smoke machines at high pressure.”

The Cool Smoke HP has a bright, 3.5” full-color digital LCD monitor to precisely display pressure decay, leak size and flow rate. Upgradeable software and Bluetooth capability make it compatible with future smartphone / tablet controls.

The Turbo Adapter Kit includes plugs, hoses, clamps, one white and one UV light and UV glasses.

For low-pressure leaks, MotorVac’s Cool Smoke EVAP Leak Detection System has many of the same design features including pressure and vacuum decay testing and OEM-approved UV dye with a pre-set pressure of 0.5 psi.

For more information on the Cool Smoke HP and other MotorVac products, go to cpsproducts.com/automotive.