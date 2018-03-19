Motorcraft Introduces New Window Lift Motors

Motorcraft has introduced window lift motors to its lineup. The company says the motors are designed with the latest engineering innovations, providing a precise fit for installation, as well as high quality at a competitive price for Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

“Durability testing of these new parts ensures quality and peak performance,” said Jim Woloskie, Ford North America electrical manager. “Because these components are tested to OEM specs to meet strict standards of quality and fit, technicians are provided with the confidence of a precise installation.”

Motorcraft says its motors meet OE-quality requirements, have a direct-fit wiring harness with no splicing required and include mounting hardware, as applicable. The company also says that the OE connectors help provide reliable electronical connections, and that the motors are lubed during assembly for quiet operation. The attachment points match vehicle mounting points for easy installation. In addition, precision components used and 100-percent durability tested for long-life. They also are engineered to meet Ford NVH standards.