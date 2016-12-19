Motorcar Parts of America announced that it received the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance’s Lone Star Award at the organization’s recent 2016 shareholder meeting held in Miami.

The Lone Star is an annual award in recognition of exceptional partnership and service by an aftermarket automotive parts supplier.

“Customer service is a daily point of focus throughout our company, and we are gratified to be recognized by this premier automotive organization for our industry-leading excellence in category management,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and CEO. “We look forward to continued success and opportunities to support the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and its shareholders.”