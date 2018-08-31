News/MotoRad
MotoRad Sponsors Technician.Academy’s Respect Is Learned In The Pits Contest

MotoRad announces its partnership with Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing for the Respect is Learned In The Pits contest. The initiative gives a winning college student the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work in the pits alongside a top drag racing team. The 2018 contest winner, Joe Martino, will work with Randy Meyer Racing and Megan Meyer Racing at the 2018 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, IN, September 1-3, gaining first-hand experience with the crew.

“MotoRad is proud to partner with Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing as well as be a part of the Respect is Learned In The Pits initiative,” said Brandon Kight, VP of Marketing at MotoRad. “This is a great opportunity for Joe to expand his skills and work with a winning drag team. That doesn’t happen every day.”

Joe Martino recently graduated from McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, IL, with an Associates in Automotive Technology. He started working in the shop with his dad at a very young age, working on 350 Chevy small blocks and muscle cars. The drag strip was always a summer hangout for Joe, where he spent his weekends with family and friends, even taking days off work to be there.

“We’re excited to have Joe and MotoRad in the pits with us,” said Shawn Collins, CEO of Technician.Academy. “Like us, MotoRad is committed to educating the technicians of tomorrow and providing learning experiences like the Respect is Learned In The Pits contest that will shape the future of the automotive industry.”

MotoRad will join Technician.Academy, Randy Meyer Racing, and Joe Martino in Indianapolis, IN, for this invaluable opportunity. Learn more about the contest by visiting Technician.Academy.

