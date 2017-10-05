MotoRad Partners With Matt Tifft In The No. 19 Toyota Camry For The NASCAR XFINITY Series Drive For The Cure 300 In Charlotte

MotoRad, a provider of automotive thermostats, radiator caps and fuel caps sold to the North American automotive aftermarket, will be featured as the primary sponsor on Matt Tiffts’ No. 19 Toyota Camry this weekend.

“MotoRad is excited to be featured on the No. 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series Toyota Camry driven by Matt Tifft for the Drive For the Cure 300 race in Charlotte on Oct. 7. Matt’s energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the sport fall right in line with MotoRad’s company values and assurance to our customers of ‘Leading the Way in Coverage and Service’. We wish him the best as he pursues the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship and are proud to support him in this endeavor,” said Brandon Kight, vice president of marketing, MotoRad.

The Drive For The Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 7. Interested viewers can watch and listen to the event live on NBCSN, Sirius XM channel 90 and PRN Radio.

MotoRad also is a longtime OE supplier and is a wholly owned subsidiary of MotoRad Automotive Products.