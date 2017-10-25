MotoRad To Display The ‘World’s Largest Thermostat’ At AAPEX

MotoRad, a global leader in automotive aftermarket thermostats and caps, is set to unveil the worldâ€™s largest thermostat in its booth #1638 at AAPEX. The large scale fabrication stands just over five feet tall and weighs in at more than 300 pounds. The promotional product display is an exact replica of its latest thermal management innovation, the UltraStat. This line of thermostats offers innovations, including BLVT valve technology and all heavy gauge stainless steel construction for long-lasting, corrosion-free performance, said the company. See the complete list of UltraStat features and benefits via interactive digital media and product brochures during AAPEX.

Stop by booth #1638 to see this and the many other new products available from MotoRad.