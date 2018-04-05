Most Genuine GM And ACDelco Service Replacement Parts Now Covered By 24-Month/Unlimited Mile Limited Warranties

Effective April 1, more than 281,000 Genuine GM and ACDelco service replacement parts – everything from air filters to emission parts – will now be covered under a 24-month, unlimited miles warranty, according to David Mestdagh, general director of global product development, GM Customer Care and Aftersales. For many parts, warranty coverage will be doubled.

“The need for service replacement parts continues because the average age of cars and trucks keeps rising,” said Mestdagh. “Customers and technicians who want to keep these vehicles safe and reliable – no matter what brand they drive – can choose products with even more confidence than before.”

The benefit to American drivers could be significant. According to IHS Markit, the average age of light vehicles on the road as of January 2017 is 11.7 years.

Under the new plan, most Genuine GM and ACDelco original equipment and ACDelco Professional warranty terms are increasing from 12 months (with either 12,000 or unlimited miles) to 24 months and unlimited mileage, affecting key products such as engine and transmission components, emission parts, wipers and water pumps.

A few product lines will continue to have limited lifetime warranty terms, including shocks and struts, wire sets, radiators and fuel pumps. ACDelco’s Advantage line will be covered for 12 months and unlimited mileage. For a complete list of parts and limited warranty terms, visit ACDelco.com and GenuineGMparts.com.

“Our original equipment parts are engineered and tested to GM’s high-quality, durability and reliability standards,” said Mestdagh. “As an added benefit to our customers at every level, under the new plan Genuine GM and ACDelco parts warranties will be consistent at all authorized outlets.”

GM says it has streamlined its warranty across its parts brands to provide a consistent warranty on Genuine GM and ACDelco parts sold through more than 4,000 GM dealers and 28,700 independent shops and retailers.