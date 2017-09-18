More Than 2,000 Guests Enjoy Federated 400 Race Weekend



With NASCAR playoff berths on the line for many drivers, the Federated Auto Parts 400 had the undivided attention of the racing world last Saturday night. Race fans packed the grandstands and, along with a nationwide television audience, watched Kyle Larson drive the No. 42 car four extra laps to earn an overtime victory in the Federated 400.

Although a crash late in the race thwarted his chance at victory, Martin Truex was still crowned the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion and is the leader in the points standings ahead of Larson after the completion of the NASCAR regular season.

The race festivities got underway when Cliff Hovis, president of Federated member Hovis Auto and Truck Supply, presided as the Federated 400 grand marshal and started the race with the traditional “start your engines” instructions.

Federated, in its sixth year of sponsoring the pivotal NASCAR race, entertained more than 2,000 guests in the Richmond Raceway Federated Hospitality Pavilion. Longtime Federated spokesperson and NASCAR great Kenny Schrader was in attendance on race day, signing autographs and taking pictures with guests. In addition, Truex made an appearance in the Federated hospitality area prior to the race. As part of the race day activities, Federated hosted a Vendor Expo where customers and members had a chance to interact with vendors, see new products and learn about new programs for the coming year.

The Federated 400 race weekend also marked the official start of the Federated Toys for Tots campaign season. On race day, nearly $3,600 was collected for Toys for Tots. To date, Federated, with the help of its members, customers and vendors, has raised almost $2 million for the campaign.

“Every year the Federated 400 gets better and better, and this year was no exception. From an exciting race with an unbelievable finish, to great networking and business building opportunities in our hospitality area, this year’s event was enjoyed by all who participated,” said J. R. Bishop, motorsports and event marketing director for Federated Auto Parts. “A big thank you to our members, customers and vendor partners for making it an unforgettable race weekend. I especially want to thank Dennis Bickmeier, president of Richmond Raceway, and his entire staff for ensuring all our guests had a wonderful time at the track.”