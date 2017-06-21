Mitchell, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Announce Collaboration To Deliver The Mitchell Diagnostics System

Mitchell is collaborating with Bosch Automotive Service Solutions in North America to deliver the Mitchell Diagnostics system, a comprehensive diagnostic system designed specifically for the collision repair and automotive claims markets. The Mitchell Diagnostics system is expected to be available by June 30.

In today’s rapidly changing automotive industry, collision repairers must quickly and accurately assess vehicle damage, while providing accurate estimates and decreasing repair cycle time. Mitchell Diagnostics will provide an end-to-end diagnostic system that combines appraisal and collision repair workflow applications with Bosch’s most advanced aftermarket scan tools. This should contribute to increased productivity, a smoother repair process and enhanced levels of customer service, according to the companies.

“We researched a wide variety of scan tools on the market and found that the Bosch scan tools provide best-in-class coverage and modern technology, and are backed by great service and support,” said Jack Rozint, vice president of sales and service at Mitchell International. “In addition, Bosch scan tools have a combination of features that provide outstanding capabilities for collision repairers, including a tool that can do electronic control unit (ECU) reprogramming, as well as optional accessories that include a target system for recalibrating advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) kit. We are excited to partner with Bosch given its leadership and expertise in this market.”

The patent-pending Mitchell Diagnostics system validates that the VIN on the scan report matches the VIN on the vehicle from which data is pulled. This scan report can be used to support collision repair billing, and offers both carriers and repairers a record showing that the vehicle had a clean scan at the completion of the collision repair process.

“Mitchell’s reputation and success among information providers for being a leader in advanced repair technologies made it the ideal choice to bring diagnostic solutions to the collision repair industry,” said Stefan Schmitt, vice president of engineering and product area diagnostics at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. “Working with Mitchell will integrate our scan tool directly into the workflow applications used by collision repairers and insurance carriers, which will assist in the diagnostic portion of collision repairs.”

The system may be used to add scan reports to any of the industry’s major estimating, collision repair management and claims processing systems. These scan reports can easily be saved as PDF documents and dropped into a folder used for vehicle damage images by the user of the Mitchell Diagnostics system. Customers that utilize Mitchell Estimating advanced estimating system and RepairCenter shop management software will benefit from enhanced integration capabilities.

For more information, visit mitchell.com/diagnostics.