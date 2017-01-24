Mitchell 1 Shop Management Workshop Coming To Scottsdale In April

Mitchell 1 will hold this year’s first Shop Management Workshop, April 27-29 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort. The training is designed for auto shop management software users who want to learn more advanced capabilities, shortcuts and new features to run their businesses more efficiently.

The two-day training session focuses on best practices and guides users through all levels of functionality of Mitchell 1 Manager SE and ShopKey Shop Management SE. Emphasis is on features in the 7.0 version of the software, but previous versions are also covered. Topics include program setup, inventory, reporting, scheduling, advanced transactions and aftermarket cataloging. A session led by Mitchell 1 product managers will focus on helping automotive repair shops get the most value from their integrated repair information source, ProDemand. Attendees will also learn about the Mitchell 1 SocialCRM shop marketing service during a casual evening reception.

A practice lab equipped with computers and staffed by product specialists will be available throughout the event so attendees can practice and apply the skills they are learning in the training sessions.

The workshop will be led by John Dwulet, senior product manager for Mitchell 1’s management software solutions, and Tim McDonnell, national training manager, who together have over 40 years of combined shop management system training experience. Attendees can expect lively discussions on how to use the management system to energize their business, increase profits and boost productivity.

“This advanced training turns existing shop management system customers into power users who get the most out of their software and business,” said Dwulet. “The sessions will uncover strategies that attendees can use to compete successfully against dealerships, maximize their maintenance and repair opportunities, and enhance their relationships with customers.”

Adds McDonnell, “For the experienced Manager user, the workshop provides two days of comprehensive training that increases the value of their shop’s software investment. The interaction between attendees, sharing methods and tips, plus the new friendships everyone takes home, is priceless.”

Attendees will be welcomed with a cocktail reception on Thursday evening, April 27. Workshop sessions run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30. The registration fee is $200 per attendee, plus applicable tax, and covers seminars, breakfast, lunch and refreshments each day. Participants are responsible for transportation to Scottsdale and hotel accommodations, and may reserve a room in the discounted

Mitchell 1 hotel block at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort through April 7. Workshops fill up fast, so early registration is encouraged. For more information about the workshop or to register, visit the shop management workshop registration website.

Attendees can earn 30 AMI credits toward the Accredited Automotive Manager (AAM) designation by completing the workshop. At the end of each workshop, AMI course completion forms will be handed out to those attendees who wish to pursue AMI credits.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.