Mitchell 1 Enhancements To ProDemand Streamline User Experience And Search Results

With the latest release of the ProDemand auto repair information software, Mitchell 1 has enhanced several features, aiming to significantly improve the user experience and help auto repair technicians quickly find the information they need.

“The latest release of ProDemand includes some significant updates that have been requested by our users,” said Gary Hixson, senior market manager for ProDemand, Mitchell 1. “The new look and feel of the search results, along with the additional content, will be especially helpful and save technicians time as they seek out information to repair vehicles more efficiently.”

The 1Search results page has been simplified to show the “OEM Plus” results and the real-world SureTrack results side-by-side in two columns. This makes it easier to quickly find the relevant repair information for the selected vehicle, according to the company. After typing in a search term, users will have immediate access to everything in the Mitchell 1 database relating to that search term for the selected vehicle.

The Mitchell 1 editorial team has recently added to the connector end view diagrams in ProDemand to include all vehicles covered from 2002 to present. In conjunction with wiring diagrams and test procedures, the connector end view diagrams help technicians to properly diagnose a component and identify the correct pin for the wire.

Additional enhancements include:

Smarter results for older vehicles with non-SAE codes, giving auto repair technicians additional information and allowing them to select the correct code for their situation

The Common Repair Procedures Graph that comes up with every search in ProDemand has been updated to deliver a more granular view of when components are replaced based on the SureTrack database of real-world repair records

Improved tracking of SureTrack Community member activity, such as asking questions, replying and answering questions

To learn more about the latest ProDemand enhancements, visit the Mitchell 1 ShopConnection Blog.

For more information about Mitchell 1 products, call 888-724-6742 or visit mitchell1.com.