Mitchell 1 Announces The Return Of The ‘Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes’

Mitchell 1 has announced the return of its “Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes,” running now through Sept. 22. One lucky winner will receive an all-expenses-paid trip for two to attend this year’s Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week (AAIW) events, including AAPEX and the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. To enter, visit the Mitchell 1 Facebook page and submit the online form.

“We received a great response from our Facebook fans last year, so we decided to bring back our ‘Fabulous Las Vegas Sweepstakes’ to give another lucky winner the opportunity to join us in Las Vegas for four exciting days at AAPEX and SEMA,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “Not only will the winner get to see Mitchell 1 repair information solutions in action at our booth, but they will also be able to walk the show floors and attend educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events and more.”

One grand-prize winner will receive round-trip airfare for two people to Las Vegas, four days/three nights in double occupancy hotel accommodations, two attendee badges for AAPEX and the SEMA Show and one $500 Visa prepaid card.

Mitchell 1 will be demonstrating its full line of products in Booth 3274 during the AAPEX show at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call 888-724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com.