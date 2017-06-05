Mitchell 1 Announces Return Of ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes



Mitchell 1 has announced the return of its “Thank You Thursdays” Facebook sweepstakes as a way to show appreciation for auto service professionals who work hard every day to keep America driving safely down the road.

Running now through July 6, one winner will be chosen each week to receive a $100 Visa gift card. The winners will be announced on Facebook on Thursdays, with two winners to be named on the final Thursday. Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes on the Mitchell 1 page.

“We’re excited to bring back our popular ‘Thank You Thursdays’ promotion again this summer. The busy vacation driving season is the perfect time for us to say ‘thanks’ to automotive service professionals across the country for their dedication to the auto care industry,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1.

