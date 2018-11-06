Mitchell 1 Adds ADAS Feature To ProDemand

Mitchell 1 announces the latest enhancement to the ProDemand auto repair information software with the addition of a new feature that streamlines the delivery of the information that technicians need to diagnose, calibrate and repair Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functionality in today’s high-tech vehicles.

“The term ‘ADAS’ may not be immediately familiar to all shops, but everybody knows about blind-side monitoring, lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control. These are all ADAS features that shops may already be seeing in their bays,” said Ben Johnson, director of product management for Mitchell 1. “But the complexity is going to increase exponentially and independent shops need to be ready. Mitchell 1 is delighted to help technicians diagnose and repair these systems by making it easy to quickly find the components and details they need to service and repair ADAS features.”

ADAS is a term that categorizes a variety of vehicle features that help drivers with everything from collision avoidance warnings to adaptive headlights and automated parking. Some of the features are brand new, but many have been around since 2009 and are now being seen in greater numbers for service and repair by aftermarket repair shops.

ProDemand includes detailed repair information for these systems, and the new Driver Assist – ADAS Quick Link button in the software delivers immediate access to a table consolidating all ADAS features for the selected vehicle and the specific components involved in those ADAS features.

This dashboard view is exclusive to ProDemand and presents an overview of related components, including whether the components of an ADAS feature will require calibration, special tools like targets, or a scan tool to complete the job. Having all the details together in a single location can save time by providing a full picture of all ADAS-related features on the vehicle.

Depending on the year/make/model, ADAS features that auto repair shops are likely to see can include:

Collision warning indicator

Automatic emergency braking

Lane departure alert

Lane assist

Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive headlights

Blind spot indicator

Rear cross traffic

Automatic parking

When a technician selects a component from the ADAS table for the vehicle, ProDemand delivers complete information in the user-friendly 1Search Plus card format. Technicians have immediate access to the relevant information needed to diagnose and repair these complex systems.

For information about Mitchell 1, visit mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742 or locate an independent sales consultant at mitchellrep.com .