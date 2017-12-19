Mitchell 1 2018 Emission Control Application Guide Now Available



Mitchell 1 has announced the release of its 2018 Emission Control Application Guide (ECAT18) for domestic and import cars, light trucks, vans (diesel engines) and Class ‘A’ motorhomes with gasoline engines, model years 1966-2018.

“The vehicle-specific emission system information in Mitchell 1’s Emission Control Application Guide has become the go-to resource for auto repair shops that do smog testing,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The guide is an excellent companion to use in combination with the online auto repair information in ProDemand to help shops stay in compliance with state emission standards.”

Specific content features in the 2018 edition include:

Emission application tables

Engine displacement conversion charts

Emission control visual inspection procedures

Approximately 40 years of domestic and imported basic ignition timing specifications

1980-2017 maintenance reminder light reset procedures

The latest EPA emission recall bulletins

I/M areas that require ignition timing and EGR function testing

Quick reference listing for major systems, devices and components

There’s also a standardized emission control abbreviation list for:

1966-2018 domestic cars, light trucks, and vans (gasoline engines)

1968-2018 imported cars, light trucks, and vans (gasoline engines)

1966-2018 medium and heavy duty domestic trucks (gasoline engines)

Class “A” motorhomes (gasoline engines)

1984-2018 domestic and import cars, light trucks and vans (diesel engines)

“As engine controls become more intertwined with other vehicle systems, the 2018 Mitchell 1 Emission Control Application Guide can help automotive repair shops cut through the complexity to work more efficiently,” said DiVerde.

To order a copy of the 2018 Emission Control Application Guide, call 888-724-6742 or purchase online.