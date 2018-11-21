News/Milwaukee Tool
ago

Milwaukee Introduces Cordless Stubby Impact

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Milwaukee Introduces Cordless Stubby Impact

ESAB Offers All-Process, Portable, Inverter-Based Welding System

Hot Shot's Secret Introduces 2-Step Oil System Treatment

OTC Tablet Capable Of Diagnosing 25,000+ Vehicle Systems

Snap-on Introduces Flex-Head Ratchet

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Ford Power Stroke Guide

Snap-on Battery Service Tools Equip Technicians For Winter Car Care

2018 AASA Top Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers List Now Available Online

Federated ARCA Championship Diecast Featured In Facebook Contest


Harnessing the power, performance and run-time of M12 FUEL technology, Milwaukee Tool recently introduced the M12 FUEL Stubby Impact Wrenches. Milwaukee’s new Stubby Impacts allow access in tight spaces while delivering the power to complete many of the most demanding tasks.

They are available in 1/4 inch, 3/8 inch and 1/2 inch sizes. Measuring no more than 5.1 inches in length, their short sizes allows access in tight spaces.

The M12 FUEL Stubby Impacts’ POWERSTATE Brushless Motors deliver up to 250 ft.-lbs. of breakaway torque, removing the most stubborn bolts and fasteners. When paired with Milwaukee’s REDLINK Intelligence and REDLITHIUM XC4.0 Battery Pack, the Stubby Impacts have the power and speed to tackle various applications without dips in performance.

Designed with a four-mode DRIVE CONTROL feature, users have the versatility to switch between modes to match the power and speed to the application at hand. All four modes allow for precision control, with the fourth featuring an Auto-Shut Off Mode to prevent over-fastening of bolts.

With no hoses, compressors or cords, users will experience less fatigue, as well as more maneuverability and portability during use. True to Milwaukee’s legendary promise of “Nothing but Heavy Duty,” the tools feature aluminum housing and premium anvil materials to withstand shop and jobsite use. The combination of no wearable motor components and superior durability means users will have to service their tool less, translating to a much lower cost of ownership. In addition, a premium rubber overmold withstands corrosive materials and provides increased comfort when in use.

For additional information, visit Milwaukee Tool.

Show Full Article