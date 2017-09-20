Milwaukee Introduces Combination Wrench Sets

Milwaukee Tool has introduced its seven- and 15-piece Combination Wrench Sets. These new wrenches offer higher torque due to an anti-slip Max Bite open-ended grip, as well as an I-Beam handle design so users can comfortably apply additional leverage, says the company.

The Max Bite open-ended grip features a geometry that improves the wrench’s grip on nuts and bolts, providing 25% more torque than smooth open-ended wrenches. This geometry also reduces the pressure from corners of bolts to help prevent fastener rounding and stripping.

To alleviate the frustration caused by other wrenches with flat and thin frames that dig into users’ hands, the new Milwaukee Combination Wrenches are designed with an I-Beam handle for superior user comfort, even while applying high torque.



Because wrench sizes can often be hard to see on chrome and can fade more quickly when laser etched, size labels on each of the wrenches are ink-filled for easy identification and readability from multiple angles. These ink-filled labels are also different colors to differentiate SAE and metric sets (red for SAE and black for metric).

For further utility, the seven-piece set comes in a portable, locking storage tray for better organization. The 15-piece set comes in a storage tray that’s designed for long-term storage, and easily fits into any of Milwaukee’s steel storage units.

Combination Wrenches Set Offerings*

48-22-9407: 7pc Combination Wrench Set (SAE): 3/8”, 7/16”, 1/2″, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4″ and storage rack.

48-22-9507: 7pc Combination Wrench Set (Metric): 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm and storage rack.

48-22-9415: 15pc Combination Wrench Set (SAE): 1/4”, 9/32”, 5/16”, 11/32”, 3/8”, 7/16”, 1/2″, 9/16”, 5/8”, 11/16”, 3/4”, 13/16”, 7/8”, 15/16”, 1” and storage rack.

48-22-9515: 15pc Combination Wrench Set (Metric): 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm, 20mm, 21mm, 22mm and storage rack.

*Milwaukee offers a Lifetime Guarantee on all Combination Wrench Sets