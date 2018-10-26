Mighty Completes Expansion Of The Mighty Product Center Warehouse

On Oct. 8th, the Mighty Product Center (MPC) in Jackson, Tennessee, celebrated a major corporate and municipal achievement with an additional 27,000-square-foot expansion. This expansion increased Mighty’s strategically located warehouse to 163,000 square feet.

Responsible for the engineering and construction project were Ken and Jeff Brasfield, principals of Brasfield Construction Inc. of Jackson. Mighty President and CEO, Ken Voelker, said in his welcome remarks, “This state-of-the-art distribution center represents a serious commitment to our local labor force and our many friends in Jackson, Tennessee.”

The official ribbon cutting was attended by City Mayor, Jerry Gist; County Mayor, Jimmy Harris; Kyle Spurgeon, president and CEO of the Jackson Chamber; Ken and Jeff Brasfield, Tom Barry, former chairman and CEO of Mighty; Pelham Wilder, former CFO, as well as corporate officers, Brad Bradshaw, Josh D’Agostino and Gary Vann of Mighty’s home office team in Atlanta. Several notable “Redcoats” of Jackson’s Chamber of Commerce were on-hand to represent the Chamber’s support. MPC’s Randy Birmingham, director of distribution and logistics, along with Keith Wilson, director of operations, and Pam Butler, distribution manager, all of whom run the warehouse, also welcomed their guests.

Mighty’s president described the function of the distribution center: “This facility is a critical element in the supply chain for the Mighty System. You may be asking, ‘What is the Mighty System?’ It is a network of over 100 domestic franchised distributors and six international partners who take Mighty’s private branded automotive maintenance products (filters, brake products, chemicals, lubricants) to the world marketplace.

Well-trained Mighty reps sell to tire stores, quick lubes, car dealerships, fleets — wherever professional automotive service is being performed.

“About a year and a half ago, we embarked on our second MPC expansion that we are proud to celebrate today. What was the thinking behind the project? Half of the space is to store today’s proliferation of lubricants in an ultra-safe area with fire-rated wallboard, special fire doors and a huge catch basin to capture any potential spills. The other half is for our vast international shipments with an expanded staging area for container loads of Mighty product,” Voelker added

“We are also celebrating our 55th year in business,” said Voelker. “Our home office is in Atlanta and we are just as proud to call Jackson, Tennessee, home of our national distribution center.”

Over the years, the MPC has been toured by several U.S. companies to study the operation. Warehouse Management magazine has extolled Mighty Product Center’s overall operation as a model of efficiency and working environment.