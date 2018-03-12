Mighty Announces Annual Spring Consumer Rebate Promotion

“Put More Smiles in Your Miles!” is Mighty’s springtime appeal to consumers who favor this time of year to repair, replenish and refresh their vehicles. Mighty Auto Parts, a provider of automotive aftermarket products and services, will offer a spring consumer rebate promotion from April 1 through May 31. Consumers having their vehicles serviced at a professional shop utilizing Mighty parts and chemicals can receive combined rebates of up to $107 as an incentive to properly care for their cars.

The offerings include:

Mighty VS7 Fuel System Service – $15 rebate

Mighty VS7 Cooling System Service – $15 rebate

Mighty VS7 Power Steering Service – $15 rebate

Mighty Brake Pad Replacement – $15 rebate per axle

Mighty Brake Rotor Replacement – $5 rebate per rotor

Mighty Engine Guard MAX Oil Filter Replacement – $5 rebate

Mighty Cabin Air Filter Replacement – $7 rebate

This Mighty promotion encouraging preventive maintenance helps professional automotive service providers using Mighty products build consumer loyalty. Rebate checks are made payable to the original servicing retailer and mailed to the consumer. The consumer then gains the full value of the rebate upon their next service and/or purchase from the same retailer, when used within 120 days of the issue date on the check.

“These consumer rebate promotions are one more way Mighty continues to provide exceptional support to our franchise partners and they, in turn, to their customers to help grow their businesses,” said Ken Voelker, Mighty Auto Parts president and CEO. “Our rebate promotions are also a great way to encourage consumers to properly maintain their vehicles for their safety and comfort.”

For details on Mighty’s “Put More Smiles in Your Miles!” spring 2018 consumer rebate promotion, ask a local Mighty representative or go to mightyautoparts.com/spring18.