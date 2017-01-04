News/MEYLE
MEYLE Introduces New Parts App

meyle500The free-to-use “MEYLE Parts” app offers comprehensive information on the complete MEYLE product range and the vehicle models it covers. In addition, it is designed to make spare part identification more efficient.

The company says the application’s simple search functions quickly track down the right item from more than 23,000 MEYLE parts. It also provides four different options to launch article search –­ by part number, industry standard reference, OE reference or vehicle model. When choosing to search by vehicle model, repair professionals will navigate through the vehicle make, model and type menus down to the assembly group in question. From there, users will find a list of all repair solutions available from MEYLE for the specified assembly group. Selecting a particular part of the assembly group will display component-specific technical information complemented by accessories, parts lists and OE references.

The new “MEYLE Parts” app is available for download from Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The free app comes in 23 languages. An iPad version of the “MEYLE Parts” app is available as well.

