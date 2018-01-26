News/ShowMeTheParts
ago

Melling, Ranshu, TECH By Purolator And TI Automotive Join ShowMeTheParts

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

With its most recent additions, ShowMeTheParts.com now includes more than 320 brands covering more than 4,320 part types, and millions of applications.

The group says it has worked hard to make ShowMeTheParts (SMTP) as easy to use as possible not just for users, but for clients as well, aiming for quick and easy parts management that allows new parts to be added to the database in days instead of the months.

SMTP also says it is adding a new feature to speed up turn-around times in businesses: “near” real time inventory and stock status updates. By automating inventory updates, processing times can be streamlined, and customers can see inventory levels directly from SMTP-based databases while they’re looking for parts.

