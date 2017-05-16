News/Melling Performance
ago

Melling Performance To Sponsor Brad Lamberson Sprint Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Melling Performance has made a deal to sponsor local Parma, Michigan, Sprint Car driver Brad Lamberson and his family team, Brad Lamberson Racing.

Lamberson will compete at 12 events in the Midwest area, including multiple “World of Outlaws” races this summer.

“We’re excited to have the support of Melling Performance again this year,” said Lamberson. “They’re a great company, and we’re pleased to be able to represent them in the Sprint Car Racing Scene.”

“Everyone at Melling Performance is excited about our association with Brad,” said Melling Performance CEO Mark Melling. “The fans and followers of sprint car racing are perfect fit for our company and the Performance Engine Parts we have.”

