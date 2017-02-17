News/Melling Performance
ago

Melling Performance Returns As Sponsor Of 2-Time NHRA Pro Stock Champion Erica Enders

Melling Performance has renewed its partnership with two-time Pro Stock champion Erica Enders for the full 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule as a major associate sponsor.

Enders returns to Chevrolet in her all-new Elite Motorsports Camaro.

“We’re excited that Melling Performance has returned as a sponsor,” said Enders. “They’re a very reputable name in all of motorsports, and we’re pleased to be able to continue to promote them to the NHRA audience.”

“Everyone at Melling Performance is excited about our continued association with Erica and Elite Motorsports,” said Melling Performance CEO Mark Melling. “The power and speed of NHRA is a perfect fit for our company. Melling has been launching a ton of new performance engine parts, and we are pumped to see Erica launch our logos down the strip.”

