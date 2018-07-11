Mechanix Wear Now Offers Vented Gloves



Extremely hot or humid conditions can cause sweaty hands leading to the loss of valuable control in the field. Mechanix Wear’s Specialty Vent Covert shooting gloves provide evaporate cooling when the heat is on with a fully ventilated design. Breathable mesh combines with a perforated 0.6mm palm to allow cool air in and circulate throughout the glove. Specialty Vent shooting gloves feature perforated trigger fingers and touchscreen capability, so you’re always connected in the field.

For additional information, visit Mechanix Wear.