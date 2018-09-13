News/Mayhew Steel Products, Inc.
Mayhew Tools Valve Guide Remover Ideal For Removing Old Valve Stems

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. announced the new ProPneumatic 8 mm Valve Guide Remover (32037). The Valve Guide Remover is designed specifically for removing old style valve stems (not for use on tires with TPMS or TPS sensors).

Made of shock-resistant alloy steel that is fully hardened and tempered, the Valve Guide Remover features a standard .401 Turn Type Parker Shank. It also consists of a black oxide finish, which prevents corrosion and helps provide long-lasting durability.

The Valve Guide Remover is part of Mayhew Tools’ ProPneumatics product line, made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty.

For additional information, visit Mayhew Tools.

