Mayhew Tools Announces New ProPneumatic Heavy-Duty Tool Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. announced the new ProPneumatic Four-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set (37326).

This versatile, heavy-duty pneumatic tool set is uniquely designed for an array of niche automotive applications. The set includes a cold chisel, rivet buster, hammer and taper punch. All are made of an alloy steel that has been hardened and tempered and feature a .498 Turn Type Parker Shank.

The tools’ black oxide finish prevents corrosion and rust, reinforcing the tools long-lasting durability. For easy access and storage, the tools come in a nylon carrying case.

For additional information, visit Mayhew Tools.

