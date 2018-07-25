News/Mayhew Steel Products
ago

Mayhew Releases Ergonomic 4-Piece Straight Scraper Set

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Mayhew Releases Ergonomic 4-Piece Straight Scraper Set

Mitchell 1 Names Jaxen Stewart 2018 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

Nominate Your Favorite Parts Pro For Counter Professional Of The Year

Lang Tools Introduces 3-Piece Hose Pinch Plier Set

Check Out The July Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Airtex-ASC Receives Ford Q1 Certification

AAPEX Launches Blog To Keep Attendees Ahead Of The Curve

ProMAXX Tool Introduces New Megan ProKit

Technician.Academy Selects 2018 'Respect Is Learned In The Pits' Finalists

Valvoline Awards Grassroots Racer $50,000 To Pursue Racing Career


Mayhew Steel Products recently announced a Four Piece Dominator Straight Scraper Set ideal for a multitude of applications, such as removing gaskets, rust, paint, carbon buildup and floor tile.

Each of the scrapers features a new, ergonomic handle and blade ground for a sharp edge that can be re-sharpened after heavy use to return cutting edge to its original sharpness. The blade is also offset to provide hand clearance and better scraping force in hard-to-reach places.

The tools feature a capped end in direct contact with the tempered steel shaft and black oxide finish to protect against rust.

The four Piece Dominator Straight Scraper Set (14082) includes a 1/2 in., 3/4 in., 1 in., 1-1/2 in. wide scrapers.

For additional information, visit Mayhew Tools.

Show Full Article