Mayhew Releases Ergonomic 4-Piece Straight Scraper Set



Mayhew Steel Products recently announced a Four Piece Dominator Straight Scraper Set ideal for a multitude of applications, such as removing gaskets, rust, paint, carbon buildup and floor tile.

Each of the scrapers features a new, ergonomic handle and blade ground for a sharp edge that can be re-sharpened after heavy use to return cutting edge to its original sharpness. The blade is also offset to provide hand clearance and better scraping force in hard-to-reach places.

The tools feature a capped end in direct contact with the tempered steel shaft and black oxide finish to protect against rust.

The four Piece Dominator Straight Scraper Set (14082) includes a 1/2 in., 3/4 in., 1 in., 1-1/2 in. wide scrapers.

For additional information, visit Mayhew Tools.