MANN-FILTER Releases 2018 North American Filter Catalog For The Automotive Aftermarket



MANN-FILTER announced that its 2018 North American Filter Catalog is now available. Covering 1998 to new applications, the guide provides details on all MANN-FILTER aftermarket filtration products and features a new product introduction list for 2018 European makes and models.

The 234-page catalog lists all filter applications available for markets in the United States, Canada and Mexico by vehicle year, make and model. It is available in tri-lingual print and online versions, and includes a competitive cross-reference, buyer’s guide, as well as a service and hotline directory. The new catalog also highlights details on the new HU 7025 z cartridge oil filter element for popular Mercedes-Benz models.

“Our 2018 North American Filter Catalog was designed to provide an organized, user-friendly resource for automotive technicians, counter professionals and DIYers,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “We made sure to include every product detail our customers need to make their filter purchase decisions.”

To request a printed copy of MANN-FILTER’s 2018 North American Filter Catalog, contact a local MANN-FILTER sales representative. Technicians also can explore the digital version of this catalog or experience the complete MANN-FILTER product line with cross-references and search capabilities at mann-filter.com.