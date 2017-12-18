MANN-FILTER Introduces 44 New Part Numbers For The Automotive Aftermarket



MANN-FILTER has announced the introduction of 44 new part numbers available for immediate order. The new part numbers include air, cabin air, oil and fuel filters, as well as air oil separators.

“With the announcement of 44 new part numbers, we have increased our coverage of the European passenger vehicle market to more than 98 percent, with a comprehensive offering of industry-leading filtration products,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC.

The new part numbers provide OE fit, form and function for popular makes such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, AUDI and FIAT. For more information on MANN-FILTER and its new product introductions, visit mann-filter.com.