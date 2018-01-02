Manley Performance Introduces New 2018 Catalog



New products and applications have been added to the 2018 catalog by internal engine components manufacturer Manley Performance. The publication has increased in size to 180 pages, even though products for sport compacts now reside in a stand-alone catalog.

Manley Performance says it is known for its large selection of stainless steel and titanium valves. The company also is known for its ultra-durable NexTek valve springs and companion steel and titanium retainers.

The company also is noted for what goes in the block, with the catalog detailing a large selection of one-piece chrome moly pushrods, Platinum Series pistons forged from the preferred 2618 alloy aluminum, plus 4340 and 300M forged steel connecting rods. A wide array of forged steel crankshafts enable Manley to offer a collection of factory-matched rotating assemblies for small and big block, LS & LT Chevy engines, plus many Ford and Mopar applications.

The entire catalog can be downloaded, or in sections, at manleyperformance.com, while a printed copy of the catalog plus a colorful Manley T-shirt is available for $10.