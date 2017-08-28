News
ago

Management Success To Host Marketing Webinar For Shop Owners

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Raise Medium-Duty Vehicles With Mohawk 18,000-lb. Capacity Two-Post Lift

Matco Offers 12V Cordless Infinium Impact Driver Kit

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Launches Password Protected Reports For Shops

Management Success To Host Marketing Webinar For Shop Owners

BWD Automotive Releases 332 New Part Numbers

Ford: P0315 Crankshaft Code Set On Mustangs

Access Glow Plugs With Baum Tools Pliers

Diagnose Low-Pressure Fuel Systems Problems With Pico Sight Block

Schumacher Electric Introduces 360° LED Cordless Work Light

Clore Automotive Offers New Jump-N-Carry 12-Volt Lithium Jump Starter And Power Supply

Management Success is excited to instruct Back-to School: Keep Your Business Rolling! webinar series. This 30-minute webinar will be held August 30, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. PST | 6:00 p.m. ET by Robert Spitz, VP of business development at Management Success and Nancy Knight, owner of Knight’s Automotive Repair in Ledgewood, NJ. Shop owners can expect to discover simple, cost-effective ways to get the most out of their cause marketing actions, the importance of social media and how to create campaigns for their local schools.

Registration for the webinar is now available and will be open until Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. PST.

To register for this free event, visit: info.managementsuccess.com/acton/fs/blocks/showLandingPage/a/20331/p/p-00cf/t/page/fm/0.

Show Full Article