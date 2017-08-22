Management Success Invites All Shop Owners To Fall Convention
From Import Car
Gearing up for its annual fall convention, Management Success invites all shop owners to join in their premier networking event which will be held from September 22 – 24, 2017 at the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel.
Over the course of the three-day weekend, hundreds of shop owners from the United States and Canada will contribute in interactive workshops, team-building drills and educational panel discussions led by industry experts.
Management Success is a business consulting company for independent owners of general repair, collision and heavy duty truck shops. For more information on Management Success and their fall convention, CLICK HERE.