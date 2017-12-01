News/Management Success
Management Success To Host Social Media Webinar For Shop Owners

Management Success invites independent repair shop owners specializing in mechanical, collision and heavy duty truck to attend the How to Use Social Media to Drive Traffic to Your Shop webinar event. This 30-minute webinar will be held on December 6, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. PST| 6:00 p.m. EST by Jim Saeli, Senior Consultant at Management Success and Andre Darville, Social Media Consultant at Management Success. Shop owners can expect to take away a variety of important facts related to social media marketing, such as the importance of online reviews and which sites carry the most “weight” with the public. Management Success instructors will also share proven techniques to help accumulate reviews, as well as guidance on how to handle a negative posting.

Registration for the webinar is now available and will be open until Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. PST.

To reserve your spot for this free event visit: info.managementsuccess.com/acton/fs/blocks/showLandingPage/a/20331/p/p-0106/t/page/fm/0.

