Management Success Fall Convention Focuses On Hot Topics

The Management Success fall convention attracted hundreds of independently owned repair shops from the United States and Canada to the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, California, on September 22-24.

The event kicked off on Friday morning with a welcoming speech by Robert Spitz, senior vice president of business development, which included a presentation about the emergence of autonomous and electric vehicle technology. A series of informative workshops and seminars then followed for more than 300 attendees in the heavy-duty truck, collision and automotive repair industries.

“With its focus on financial management and succession planning, the educational content is designed to help shop owners elevate their business,” Spitz says.

Friday’s buzz circulated around a seminar called “Working with Millennials: Keys to Understanding and Employing the Next Generation,” which discussed common personality traits and career goals of this growing demographic in the workplace. “Since they were born during the technology boom, millennials – or Generation Y, as they preferred to be called – adapt to change quickly,” says presenter Mandee Bradshaw, vice president of professional services. “Create an environment where Generation Y employees feel supported and valued and you’ll notice increased productivity.”



Later that evening, Management Success bestowed 23 trophies to owners who attained significant milestones in their business’ development. Multiple shop owner Kate Jonasse of K-Tech Auto and Pauline’s Automotive in Sebastopol, California, received the distinguished Master Elite of Shop Management award. This honor recognizes operators who have demonstrated effective management tools and financial and organizational stability.

“Envision what success looks and feels like to you and hold on to that thought,” said Kate in her sentimental acceptance speech. “If you want it enough, you can have it as long as you focus on it and you never give up.”

Activities on Saturday morning began with a high-energy interactive workshop on communication and workflow presented by Wes Severi, senior service consultant. Shop owners practiced communication techniques designed to help them improve workflow in their shops.



Pomona Fairplex, home to one of the world’s largest and most renowned fairs, set the tone for Saturday evening’s country-themed barbecue dinner. With a green-screened photo booth, mechanical bull, live band and line dancing, Management Success clients, vendors and employees dressed in lively western attire.

Wrapping up the weekend with Sunday morning super sessions on “Modern Marketing Techniques that Work,” Management Success staff and special guest speakers touched on hot-button topics. They included social media, digital marketing, advertising and public relations. Plus, an expert-level masters panel answered shop owners’ questions on various marketing strategies and provided a checklist of action items that could be easily implemented into their businesses.



“You need to come to a convention – it’s just that simple,” said TJ Cleveland at Durango Muffler in Durango, Colorado, when asked about the value that Management Success conventions offer to shop owners. “When you listen to the succession stories and meet the masters, it reenergizes you to keep making your business better.”

The next convention will be held in Montgomery, Texas from April 13 – 15, 2018. For more information, visit managementsuccess.com.