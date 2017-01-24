Manage Customer Loyalty With Cobra System’s Striker Reminder Sticker Printing System

Cobra Systems’ Striker Reminder Sticker Printing System is now even faster and easier to use and it can be used to grow your business through the Internet.

As well as presenting a daily “driver’s window” reminder to your customers, the Striker PRO brings your business into the Internet Age presenting a professional image of your shop and simplifying the appointment process for all your clients.

The Striker PRO Reminder Sticker System is a powerful marketing tool for all repair and oil change businesses. Incorporating the pre-programmed ability to print a QR code on each reminder sticker printed can direct a customer (by using their cell phone) to your daily, weekly or monthly “service shop” appointment schedule, or any site you choose to have programmed into the QR code.

When your customer scans the QR code on the window sticker it will automatically direct them to your appointment page. They can make a “time-saving” appointment without even talking to a staff member and your daily appointment schedule can be completed “on-line,” making your daily service schedule more efficient and customer friendly. Or, you can use the QR code as a discount tool offering monthly specials to your customers.

Striker PRO uses a portable keyboard and “reminder sticker” printer that automatically prints your shop location and contact details, determines the next service return date, as well as promotional offers, which you might like to use as an incentive to have the customer return in a timely manner.

Customizable options include discounts for returning customers, recommended oil types, tire rotation mile intervals, as well as company logos and messages. By using a reminder system such as Striker III or Striker PRO helps businesses to increase customer loyalty and growth as much as 35 to 40%.

Cobra Systems, Inc. also offers fully customizable printed stickers with your logo on your choice of static cling or adhesive stickers that are available in clear or white.